Centre to upgrade health institutes in Manipur, says Union Ayush minister

Union Minister of Port, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the government has decided to develop 15 Ayush dispensaries and seven 10-bedded Ayush hospitals besides 100 School Herbal Gardens in Manipur under the AYUSH ministry.

Sonowal, who was in Imphal on his 2-day visit to the northeastern border state, made the announcement during a press conference at the Indian Medical Association Hall in Imphal.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, Union minister of state for external affairs & education Dr RK Ranjan Singh were also present during the press conference. Sonowal also announced the development of one nursery each in 16 districts of the state to produce quality planting materials and 50 health and wellness centres.

Disclosing that these were the projects which his ministry decided to take up for the people of Manipur, he said, “I’m confident that the particular schemes will inspire the people of Manipur to develop the herbal gardens and medicinal plants.”

“I’m also confident that the Ayush industry also plays an important role in the state of Manipur and creates employment generation,” he said and hoped for successful completion of the projects with the cooperation of the people.

Stating that Manipur is a very potential and resourceful state in terms of medicinal plants, it is known for its traditional trading system and also its traditional system of medicine, he said with the availability of resources, the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of India are stamping its spot in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given lots of importance and emphasis to the steady growth of Northeastern states.

The Union minister also expressed his gratitude to the chief minister of Manipur and the council of ministers along with local MLAs and the people of Manipur.

Later, the minister visited 19-bedded AYUSH Hospital at Kongjeng Leikai, Imphal West District and interacted with medical staff and patients besides witnessing a yoga performance by students.

Earlier in the day, the visiting Union minister attended a function to promote the documentation, scientific validation and evaluation of traditional healthcare practices of the northeast region of the country.

Advisor to CM (health) Manipur, Dr S Ranjan Singh, professor A Santa (RIMS), professor L Deben (JNIMS) were also present during the function.