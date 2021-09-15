Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari
others

Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari

Economic policies like demonetisation and GST were ill-conceived and led to job losses for which the Modi government is responsible, MP Tewari added.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:48 AM IST
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has said wrong economic policies render people jobless. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lashed out at Centre for its ill-conceived economic policies, claiming that these were taking away the jobs of crores of Indians. Interacting with reporters at the local Circuit House, he said, “The ill-managed implementation of demonetisation and GST across the country devastated the economy and the Narendra Modi government was fully responsible for this. Today, inflation is a such a big issue, with diesel prices almost doubling over the past years.”

