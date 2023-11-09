Centuries-old copper coins found buried in field in Goa

The Goa archaeology department has begun an investigation into the discovery of 826 copper coins from an unknown era that sparked intrigue among locals.

A man named Vishnu Joshi stumbled upon the coins while clearing in his cashew orchard in Nanoda, Sattari in rural Goa. The coins were handed over to minister for archives and archaeology Subhash Phaldessai on Wednesday.

Speaking to local media, Joshi said he found the coins in a mud pot which disintegrated upon examination, revealing the coins.

“We were about in the cashew grove clearing along with some workers when we found these coins. There are 826 in total, and we tried to clean some and realised they are of copper with some unknown inscription on them. It appears that they were stored here as a buried treasure,” Joshi said.

Officials of the archives department who accompanied the minister said that the coins would need to be studied in detail before any conclusive proof could be arrived at on the nature of the coins and the era they belonged to.

“We need to understand which era or which kingdom has issued them. At present, all we can say is that the coins are at least a few centuries old,” an archives official said.

“Such a large discovery of coins of historical value is indeed a rare occurrence in the state and the analysis will definitely throw some light and add a chapter to the history and economy of the times they belong to,” he added.

Phaldessai said that after analysis, the coins would be placed in the Goa State Museum along with an accurate description of their location, crediting the man who found it, who would also be suitably rewarded by the government.

“I am glad that Joshi came forward, recognised the value of his find and came forward and offered to hand over the coins to us. A committee of experts will now sit with the coins and attempt to ascertain their origin,” Phaldessai said.

