New Delhi: Environmental compensation imposed on Delhi’s common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) surged 88.5 times in 2025-26 compared to the previous financial year, with penalties touching ₹4.43 crore, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The fines imposed on CETPs rose from ₹5 lakh in 2024-25 to ₹4.42 crore in 2025-26, according to an RTI reply. (Representative photo)

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The fines imposed on CETPs rose from ₹5 lakh in 2024-25 to ₹4.42 crore in 2025-26, according to an RTI reply. The cumulative environmental compensation imposed on these industrial effluent treatment plants between 2023-24 and 2025-26 stood at ₹5.33 crore, the RTI reply revealed. Environmental activist Amit Gupta had filed an RTI seeking information on environmental compensation charges imposed on CETPs.

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The information also showed that separate penalties of ₹22.95 crore were imposed on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and domestic sewage treatment plants (STPs) through 17 orders.

Of this, ₹18.54 crore was imposed on DJB in February 2025 for failure to provide a sewerage network. Another ₹2.89 crore was imposed on 15 STPs in April 2026, while DJB was penalised ₹1.50 crore in May 2026 over the functioning of the Smriti Van sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj.

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{{^usCountry}} The RTI reply also revealed that no funds had been allocated to DPCC for cleaning the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RTI reply also revealed that no funds had been allocated to DPCC for cleaning the Yamuna. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said imposing penalties alone would not revive the Yamuna unless treatment plants were repaired and held accountable for violations.