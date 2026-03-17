DPCC finds deficiencies at Okhla CETP after video alleges untreated discharge

A day after a video of untreated wastewater being discharged from the Okhla common effluent treatment plant (CETP) into a drain was widely shared on social media, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) inspected the facility and found several operational deficiencies, including choked bar screens, floating sludge, and non-functional filtration units. A screengrab of a video of untreated wastewater being discharged from the Okhla common effluent treatment plant (CETP) into a drain, which was uploaded on X by NGO Earth Warrior. (HT Photo)

Although the committee did not find any discharge of polluted water during its initial inspection, it said in a post on X that the samples have been sent for laboratory analysis. It added that regulatory action, including the imposition of environmental compensation, will be taken if violations are found.

“DPCC took cognizance of a social media complaint alleging discharge of untreated wastewater from Okhla CETP into a nearby drain. A DPCC team inspected the facility on March 15 … and found certain operational deficiencies, including choked bar screens allowing floating waste into tanks, inadequate sludge management, floating sludge in treatment units and some filtration units being non-functional,” DPCC said in its post on X.

“During the inspection, the outlet water did not appear visibly polluted as shown in the circulated video. However, samples have been sent to the DPCC laboratory for analysis and results are expected within three to four days. The committee will initiate appropriate regulatory action, including environmental compensation, if violations of environmental standards are confirmed,” the committee added.

The issue was flagged by climate change NGO Earth Warrior in a video posted on X on March 14 showing dark grey water being drained from the Okhla CETP. “Shocking sight at Okhla: ‘Treated’ effluent from the 24 MLD CETP dumping black sludge straight into the drain, turning water toxic,” Earth Warrior said in its post.

Earlier on Monday, HT reported that Yamuna froth, a common sight indicating very high pollution levels in the river as it leaves Delhi, has turned pink over the last three days, raising alarm about a possible spike in the river’s chemical pollution load.

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