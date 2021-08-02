‘Chak De’ moment for families of women hockey players from Haryana

It was a do or die situation for the women’s hockey team on Monday morning as they faced world number 2 Australia in the knock-out round but they registered an easy win and entered the semi-finals for the first time in the history of Olympics.

A penalty corner goal by defender Gurjit Kaur in the second quarter of the match and extra-ordinary saves by Savita Punia, assured India’s victory 1-0. The team will take on Argentina in the next match.

Nine members of this historic team are from Haryana. Three of them are from Kurukshetra-- skipper Rani Rampal, forwards Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur, all belong to the small town of Shahbad, almost 200 kilometres from the national capital.

Rani Rampal’s family is elated over the victory and is celebrating by exchanging sweets with relatives and neighbours. Youngest of the three siblings, she started playing hockey in Class 5 when she showed interest in the sport after watching girls of her age going to play in a ground near her school.

Her father, Rampal, 55, who drove a horse-cart almost all his life to feed the family, said that this is a result of the hard work of all the daughters in the team. While her mother Ram Murti, 53, said that her “zidd” took her to this level.

“We’ve been through very tough times and we couldn’t afford even a hockey stick for our daughter. It was her determination and the guidance of her coach Baldev that she earned this honour. She was earlier denied entry by the coach himself as she was weak. But she wanted to play and Baldev also helped her with equipment and diet,” Rampal told Hindustan Times.

He further added, “We were clueless about the sport. At that time, girls were not even allowed to step outside, but despite all this, I told her to do what she wanted. Today, I would urge all the fathers to treat their daughters as equals to sons. Sons might back out one day, but daughters will definitely make you proud.”

Another local girl, Navjot Kaur, was also inspired by other girls going to a hockey ground near their house on Devi Mandir Road. Eldest of the three siblings, Kaur, 25, started playing at the age of 10, when she was in Class 6, her father Satnam Singh, a shocker mechanic said.

Haryana sports minister and ex-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, Sandeep Singh, also congratulated the team for the victory. “Hopefully this time, the Olympic medal will be ours,” he wrote on Twitter. Home minister Anil Vij also spoke to Rani Rampal over the phone to congratulate the team.