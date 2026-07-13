Chandauli orders probe into temple demolition accident that killed worker

: The Chandauli administration has constituted a committee to investigate the accident in which a worker was killed during the demolition of the old Kali temple near Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (PDDU) Nagar railway station. The temple was being demolished for the widening of the Padav-Godhana road into a six-lane stretch.

Efforts are also being made to provide a job to Yadav’s son in the executing agency. (For representation only)

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The committee will examine whether the executing agency and the contractor followed the prescribed safety standards. Action will be taken against those found responsible on the basis of the inquiry report, officials said.

The accident occurred late on Friday night when the ancient Kali temple, located opposite the railway station, was being demolished using a bulldozer. During the operation, the temple’s massive dome suddenly collapsed after being hit by the machine.

The falling dome struck Baldev Yadav alias Jhiguri ,59, a resident of New Dandi, who was working as a labourer for the executing agency. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to a press release issued by the Information Department, the magisterial inquiry committee will investigate all aspects of the incident. If negligence is found at any level, action will be taken against those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Mohan Saxena said the post-mortem had been conducted and the process of providing compensation to the bereaved family had begun. He said the administration would extend all possible assistance and further action would be taken after the inquiry report is submitted. PWD executive engineer Rajesh Kumar said the idol of Goddess Kali had been shifted and ceremonially installed in a newly built temple near Subhash Park before the demolition began. He said the executing agency would provide financial assistance to the victim’s family along with all benefits due under labour laws. Efforts are also being made to provide a job to Yadav’s son in the executing agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Mohan Saxena said the post-mortem had been conducted and the process of providing compensation to the bereaved family had begun. He said the administration would extend all possible assistance and further action would be taken after the inquiry report is submitted. PWD executive engineer Rajesh Kumar said the idol of Goddess Kali had been shifted and ceremonially installed in a newly built temple near Subhash Park before the demolition began. He said the executing agency would provide financial assistance to the victim’s family along with all benefits due under labour laws. Efforts are also being made to provide a job to Yadav’s son in the executing agency. {{/usCountry}}

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