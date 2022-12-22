Home / Cities / Others / Chandigarh: 4 flights cancelled, 28 delayed due to fog



Published on Dec 22, 2022 01:44 AM IST

Four flights were cancelled and 28, including 15 departure flights and 13 arrival flights, were delayed till 7pm on Wednesday, owing to dense fog

Residents brave the cold at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:

Four flights were cancelled and 28, including 15 departure flights and 13 arrival flights, were delayed till 7pm on Wednesday, owing to dense fog.

The visibility levels in the city, however, improved as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visibility had gone down to just 100 meters on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, the lowest it went was 500 metres. As per Met officials, moderate to dense fog will continue in the coming days, especially late at night and early in the morning.

Temperature also went up due to the fog. The maximum temperature went up from 18.7°C on Tuesday to 19.8°C on Wednesday. The minimum temperature went up from 7.8°C on Tuesday to 9.2°C on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 19°C while minimum temperature will remain around 9°C.

The cancelled flights included a Delhi-Chandigarh flight which was scheduled to arrive here at 6am, Leh flight which was scheduled to land here at 11:15 am, Lucknow flight which was to reach here at 2:55 pm and another flight from Delhi was scheduled to arrive here at 04:10 pm.

Story Saved
Thursday, December 22, 2022
