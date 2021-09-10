Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Road driving centre shut: Winding queues seen outside lone testing track in Ludhiana city

The Chandigarh Road Centre had to be closed after the CCTV cameras installed at the testing track developed a technical snag; only the Civil Lines track is available in the city now
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Chandigarh Road Centre had to be closed after the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the testing track developed a technical snag. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With the state-of-the-art automated driving test centre on Chandigarh Road shuttered since a fortnight, harried applicants are lining up outside the Civil Lines testing track in winding queues.

The Chandigarh Road Centre had to be closed after the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the testing track developed a technical snag. Fuming residents are questioning the rationale of spending a pretty penny on the testing centre, which has failed to function seemlessly.

Vijay Kumar, who had applied at the Chandigarh Road, says, “The state-of-the-art testing centre was opened so that people do not have to wait in long queues, but sadly it is lying defunct and the queues are long as ever.”

Vinay Jain and is Divya Jain, a Sunder Nagar-based couple, had to reapply at the Civil Lines Centre. “Taking the test at the Chandigarh Road Centre was logistically convenient to us. Besides, there is a huge rush at the Civil Lines Centre. The situation is being exploited by agents,” says Divya.

The two automated centres were inaugurated in 2016. Cameras are installed at the centre to record applicants’ driving skills and computers analyse whether the applicant has passed or not.

RELATED STORIES

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM, east) Vineet Kumar, who is supervising the testing and registration centre, said he had written it to the authorities and sought urgent redressal of the issue.

Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, regional transport authority (RTA), said, “The company concerned has been told to fix the snag at the earliest.”

