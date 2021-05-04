Chandigarh sees a new peak as 890 test positive

A day after recording the highest-single day count of 860 cases, Chandigarh saw a new peak of 890 fresh infections on Monday. Eleven persons, including a 35-year old man from Faidan village, also succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 507.

Out of 11 fatalities, six breathed their last in private hospitals of Panchkula and Mohali.

A total of 528 persons were also discharged after recovery on Monday.

Chandigarh’s cumulative count of cases currently stands at 45, 196, of which, 7, 943 are active cases. The new infections include 466 men and 424 women.

Four more succumb in Panchkula as 250 test +ve

Four more persons lost their life even as 250 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula on Monday.

The deceased include two men, aged 60 and 68, from Pinjore, a 45-year-old woman from Moginand and a 66-year old man from Sector 21. All four had pre-existing comorbid conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Panchkula’s cumulative count of cases is 21, 937, of which 2, 021 are active, 19, 695 have recovered and 221 have died. The district’s recovery rate, as on Monday, was 89% while the positivity rate was 15%. The fatality rate stood at 1.6%. Panchkula health department is planning to set up 40 isolation beds in the OPD of the Civil Hospital to deal with any exingency.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “We are planning to shift the OPD in a hospital in Saket and the gynaecology services to Sector 26 in case we witness a certain surge in cases. And 40-isolation beds with oxygen supply can be set up in the OPD.”

12 deaths in Mohali take toll to 622

Twelve more persons died in Mohali in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 622. As many as 534 fresh cases were also reported on Monday, taking the count to 49, 085.

The district has recorded 2, 515 cases and 27 deaths in just three days.

Out of total, 534 cases, 182 are from Mohali city, 109 from Dhakoli, 77 from Kharar, 86 from Dera Bassi, eight from Lalru, 13 from Boothgarh, 30 from Gharuan, 21 from Kurali and eight from Banur. Meanwhile, with 1, 042 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 8, 713.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said, “All those who died were above the age of 60 and were having comorbid conditions.”

29 micro-containment zones in UT

The UT administration on Monday declared 29 more micro-containment zones in the city. These are located in Sectors 7, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 47 and Daria village, Indira Colony, New Indira Colony, Ram Darbar, Phase 1 and 2, and Modern Housing Complex, Pipli Wala Town and Samadhi Gate in Mani Majra, Vikash Nagar in Mauli Jagran and Mauli Jagran Complex. As many as 32 micro-containment zones were declared in the city on May 1.

356 in 18 to 44 age group vaccinated Panchkula

As many as 1, 409 persons received the Covid vaccine on Monday, of which 356 were in the age group of 18 to 44. On Tuesday, the timing of vaccination has been divided as per the age-group. Persons above 70-years will be given the vaccine from 9am to 11am, those in the age group of 50-60 will be given the jab from 11 am to 12:30pm, and persons in the age-group of 45 to 50 will be vaccinated from 12:30pm to 2pm. The vaccination sites will be Polyclinic, Sector 26; MDC-4; Government Dispensary, Sector 12 A; and Government Dispensary, Sector 21, Panchkula. For people in the age-group of 18-44, the vaccination drive will take place from 9am to 4pm at Government Dispensary, Sector 25; Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Ayush Dispensary, Sector 9, Primary Health Centre (PHC), Pinjore; and Community Health Centre, Raipur Rani, and Community Health Cente, Kot.

