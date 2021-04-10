Chandigarh tricity area clocks 1,280 Covid cases in new high

The Chandigarh tricity area hit a new daily Covid-19 record on Friday with 1,280 cases – a 26% spike from the 1,009 infections on Thursday.

Also trumping its previous all-time high of 501 cases on April 5, Mohali reported 630 infections, while the cases in Chandigarh breached the 400 mark for the first time this year.

As many as 422 people tested positive in the UT, just 27 short of its highest daily count of 449 during the pandemic’s peak in September last year.

Panchkula continued to report 200+ cases for the second day in a row, though the daily tally came down from Thursday’s 239 to 228 on Friday.

As many as eight people also succumbed to the virus – four in Chandigarh, and two each in Mohali and Panchkula.

Cases cross 30,000 mark in Mohali

With the latest spike, Mohali’s cases climbed to 30,604, of which 4,645 people are still recuperating.

Dhakoli accounted for the majority of infections at 223, followed by Mohali city with 163, Kharar 131, Gharuan 38, Dera Bassi 36, Kurali 27, Boothgarh six, Lalru five and Banur one.

The district has 25,490 recoveries so far, while 469 people have died, including two on Friday.

Noticing the surge in cases in Dhakoli and Mohali city, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur has constituted teams for extensive sampling.

“Eligible people are requested to come forward for vaccination, and those with even mild symptoms should get tested. The transmission rate of the UK variant of the virus is quite high and is spreading fast among youngsters,” she said, while emphasising the need for the younger population to exercise precautions like wearing masks, maintaining distance and keeping hands sanitised.

Within nine days of April, the district has recorded 3,911 cases and 36 deaths, as compared to 6,315 cases and 48 deaths in March.

UT’s active cases reach highest-ever number

In Chandigarh, the cumulative cases reached 29,943, while the active cases, at 3,213, surpassed the previous high of 3,171 on September 1. The UT has reported 3,210 cases and 14 deaths in April so far.

The four fatalities on Friday were a 65-year-old woman from Sector 23, a 54-year-old man from Sector 20, a 44-year-old woman from Burail and a 28-year-old man from Manimajra.

“Cases are surging at a much faster pace in the second wave, which is worrisome. The spike reinforces the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Panchkula’s toll reached 158 with the two fatalities on Friday.

The deceased were an 86-year-old man from Sector 4, who was suffering from asthma and other comorbidities, and a 74-year-old woman from Sector 17.

The 228 cases took the district’s tally to 14,520, of which 1,196 patients are still infected and 13,166 have recovered. April alone accounts for 1,491 cases and four deaths in Panchkula.