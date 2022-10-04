Chandigarh University video leak case: Court extends police remand of army man

A Kharar court on Monday extended the police remand of Sanjeev Singh, the army man arrested in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak, for three more days due to pending interrogation.

Presenting him in court, police said they needed more time to retrieve data from another mobile phone recovered from him.

On Saturday, while Sanjeev was sent to two-day remand, the other three accused, including the female student who is accused of leaking objectionable videos of herself and her fellow hostellers, and two men from Himachal Pradesh—Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma—were sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the hearing of Rankaj’s bail plea is scheduled on Tuesday.

In the plea, his counsel Harvinder Singh Johal claimed, “When police produced all four accused for remand on September 29, Sanjeev raised his hand and admitted before the court that Rankaj had no association in the case, he is innocent and must be let off.”

He added that even during interrogation of all accused together, the other three accused had refused to identify Rankaj, establishing his innocence.