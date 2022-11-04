Chandigarh-based chemist booked for raping 38-year-old woman

The Zirakpur police on Thursday booked a Chandigarh-based chemist for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Arora, alias Raja, of Sector 35-D.

According to the complainant, who is a divorcee, she had met the accused through his sister. She alleged that on October 5, she went to meet Rahul’s sister at her flat, where he was also present.

She alleged that the accused tried to develop physical relations with her there on the promise of marriage, but she objected to it. The woman said when she told Rahul’s sister about the incident, the latter asked her to not to confide in anyone.

On October 6, she went to a party where the accused was also present and he insisted on dropping her home, to which she agreed.

The woman alleged that the accused served her a glass of juice mixed with sedatives at her house and raped her. When she confronted him, he again promised to marry her. The accused continued to develop physical relations with her, but eventually refused to marry her, she further alleged.

The woman then lodged a police complaint, following which Rahul and his sister were booked at the Zirakpur police station.