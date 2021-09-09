Chandigarh: DGP visits IRB Complex in Sarangpur

On his first visit to India Reserve Battalion Complex in Sarangpur on Wednesday, director general of police, Chandigarh, Praveer Ranjan, planted saplings and inspected the ongoing projects.

“Tree plantation is very important for the coming generation and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among police officials and general public about environment conservation,” said the DGP.

He also inspected the ongoing projects and directed the officials to complete them at the earliest. Thereafter, he also inspected the newly constructed housing complex in Dhanas and directed the officials that house allotment be completed without delay.

SSC officers demand one rank, one pension

Former short service commission (SSC) officers on Wednesday reiterated their demand for grant of pro-rata pension as well as facilities of medical treatment on similar lines as are being given to regular officers. SSC officers said they had met the Union defence minister as well as the chief of army staff several times to press for their demands, but in vain. Though the Chandigarh bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal had directed the ministry of defence in 2010 to restore facilities, the order was challenged before the Supreme Court where it is still pending

CCPCR celebrates International Literacy Day

Chandigarh Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), in collaboration with the education department, celebrated International Literacy Day on Wednesday. Palika Arora, director school education, UT, was the chief guest at the online event attended by 95 heads of government schools. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said Chandigarh’s literacy graph was much better, but female literacy was still not at par.

25 blood donation camps to be held

The Competent Foundation will be organising 25 blood donation camps simultaneously on September 10. The venues are spread over many places in North India and all centres will be connected virtually. Foundation president Sanjay Tandon said, “Union minister Hardeep Puri will be the chief guest and minister of state Prahlad Patel will be the guest of honour.”

Social welfare dept organises Poshan Mela

The department of social welfare, women and child development of the UT Administration organised “Poshan Mela” in sector 56, Chandigarh, on Wednesday to celebrate the 4th Rashtriya Poshan Maah and to raise awareness about the cause. Nikita Pawar, Secretary; Navjot Kaur, Director; and Parminder Kaur, Deputy Director; of the department, were present at the event. The celebrations were initiated on September 1, and shall continue till September 30. So far, the department, in collaboration with the various line departments, have organised approximately 15,000 activities.