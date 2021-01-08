Chandni Chowk revamp nearing end, facade of buildings along stretch may get restored

With the Chandni Chowk revamp project nearing completion, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) is preparing a plan to restore the façade of buildings along the 1.5km-stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque.

Garima Gupta, SRDC managing director, said, “We are in the process of planning details and preparing the estimates for the restoration.”

The project was to be undertaken once work on redeveloping the area is complete.

“There is a need to restore the buildings as per their original architecture and carry out repairs wherever necessary,” an SRDC official said.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, a traders’ body, said, “While the situation on the ground has improved after the redevelopment, the façade of the buildings has to improve. There are 18-20 heritage buildings on the stretch that have to be restored as per heritage rules. But for the rest of the buildings, SRDC can provide a standard template, based on which restoration work can be done.”

Meanwhile, there are discussions going on to make SRDC an autonomous local body. The SRDC was constituted under the Companies Act (1956), by the Delhi government. It’s main objective is to “promote conservation of built and natural heritage in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

Gupta said, “It is in the discussion stages. No proposal has been made in this regard.”