Chandrakant Patil slams Maha Metro for ignoring BJP at trials

PUNE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Chandrakant Patil, has condemned the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) for not taking the BJP into confidence while launching metro trials in the city.

The Maha Metro last week carried out a metro trial between Wanaj and Ideal Colony. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar gave the green signal to the metro for the trial.

Commenting on this, Patil told media persons, “It is the BJP who brought and executed the metro in the city. But Maha Metro has not put any photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It did not even invite Pune MP Girish Bapat and me although the programme was held in my constituency.”

“I condemn this and warn Maha Metro that if they came under pressure from anyone, we will not accept it. The Prime Minister should be invited for an event like launching the metro. The central government has provided the maximum funds for it. It is we who have given all clearances when Devendra Fadnavis was the state chief minister,” Patil said.

The BJP also decided to support the traders’ agitation. “I am ready to lead the traders’ agitation to allow them to run their business for more hours. For how many days is the state government planning to close business. Despite taking two doses of vaccine, people are not being allowed to function. The state needs to open up the economy otherwise people will die due to the economic crisis. The BJP demand is to allow them to run their business or the state should give them Rs25,000 per month as compensation,” Patil said.