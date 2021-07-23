Changes in Punjab Cong unit signal government incompetence: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said the Congress high command had already accepted that its government had failed Punjabis miserably and was now trying to wash away its non-performance by bringing about changes in the Punjab unit. “This is another form of fraud with the people in the same manner in which chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had deceived Punjabis by swearing false oaths on the holy Gutka Sahib,” party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema added, “Congress legislators had told the party high command that they would not be able to enter villages because of state government’s non-performance. The high command admitted this failure by handing over an eighteen point to-do list to the chief minister. It simultaneously appointed Sidhu as the Pradesh Congress President to shift the blame for the party’s non-performance on Capt Amarinder.”

Asserting that such cheap political moves could not fool Punjabis, Cheema said Navjot Sidhu was part and parcel of the non-performing Congress government.

“Sidhu was a minister in the government for half of its term. He should first admit his failure to do anything for the welfare of the people.” He added that Sidhu should simultaneously tell Punjabis when they would get a ₹85,000 crore farm loan waiver as promised by his government and party and why the promised 25 lakh jobs were not given, as these were part of party’s promises before coming to power.