Channi meets protesting farmers at toll plaza in Rupnagar

Protesting farmers have also laid siege to toll plazas for over a year own; Channi says protesting farmers were waging a just struggle
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi assured farmers of his support, saying that the Punjab government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers against the draconian farm laws. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY )
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 12:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to farmers agitating for the past year against the three contentious farm laws that the Centre has enacted. As his cavalcade passed through the Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road, the CM met farmers sitting on dharna at the toll plaza near Jhalian near Rupnagar.

Channi expressed complete solidarity with farmers, reiterating his vociferous support to what he said was the just struggle that the farming community was waging. The CM added that the Punjab government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers against these draconian farm laws.

“We are duty-bound to safeguard interests of the farmers and would continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with,” the CM assured protesters.

