Chaos, security lapse at Ludhiana railway station amid rain

With no cop present to regulate traffic, a major chaos was witnessed at the Ludhiana railway station as drop-off vehicles were seen entering the station even through the exit gates.

Though passengers are required to get dropped off at the entry gate or the parking area, many were seen driving all the way up to the nearest entry point, to avoid getting drenched.

To add to trouble, a large number of three-wheelers, rickshaws and private cabs were also seen stationed near the gate, thus obstructing free passage.

In wake of the high-alert being declared in Punjab following the busting of four terror modules by the state police, railway authorities had recently held a meeting with MC and traffic police officials, and asked them to remove encroachments and not allow any three-wheelers to wait near the gates. This was aimed to keep a check on anti-social elements.

Station director Tarun Kumar said railways has no jurisdiction outside the premises of the station area. “We have already conveyed our concerns to the traffic police and the municipal corporation regarding this menace. Now, clearing the traffic from the gates is their responsibility,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, joint commissioner of police, city, Deepak Pareek claimed that a 24/7 naka is installed outside the railway station as it is a crucial spot from safety point of view. “Our forces remain deployed there and they keep moving the traffic outside the railway gates,” said the JCP.

Deepali Arora, a passenger carrying a luggage bag, waiting to board the Amritsar-Delhi morning Shatabdi, said, “I wasn’t frisked and neither did anyone ask me to put my luggage through the baggage scanner machine. Such negligence can prove risky.”

HT on Tuesday had highlighted that the lone baggage scanner at the station which has three entry points was lying defunct.

A senior railway security official at the station said, “I have already told the maintenance team to expedite the repair of the baggage scanner. It will be made functional soon. Our teams carry out manual checking of security too.”