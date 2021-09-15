Charges framed in Dabholkar murder case as accused plead not guilty

Charges in the murder case of Narendra Dabholkar were framed on Wednesday after all five accused pleaded not guilty in a special court in Pune. While four of them will be tried for murder, criminal conspiracy, and terrorism, one will be tried for destruction of evidence.

Three of the five were identified as Virendrasinh Tawade, who appeared from Yerwada Central Jail through video conference, Sachin Andure, who appeared from Aurangabad jail and, Sharad Kalaskar, who appeared from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai. Two others -- Vikram Bhave and Advocate Sanjeev Punalekar, who are currently out on bail, were present in court.

“As the trial has begun, it would be appropriate that the accused are lodged in the nearest jail ie., Yerwada Central Jail. The transfer should be done immediately. The SP of Yerwada Central Jail should facilitate the transfer. One week transit time will be allowed,” said judge Satyanarayan Navander who is hearing the matter.

“The charges have been framed and further proceeding will take place starting September 30. I cannot comment on what is happening in the high court,” said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.

The three accused lodged in different jails have expressed anguish over allegedly being kept in the dark about the court proceedings. The court order on September 7, which gave time for the accused to contact family and lawyers, was only worked upon in the last 24 hours, according to two of the accused.

Additionally, the discharge application for Bhave and Punalekar is pending.