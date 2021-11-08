Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Charitable diagnostic lab opened in Tarn Taran
others

Charitable diagnostic lab opened in Tarn Taran

Overall, Dubai-based philanthropist SP Oberoi plans to open 50 such facilities to mark the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak; of these, 45 have been launched, he said.
The charitable diagnostic lab that philanthropist SP Oberoi inaugurated in Tarn Taran will charge just 10% of rates of other private labs. (HT FILE PHOTO AFP)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Tarn Taran Dubai-based philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi on Sunday announced to open more than 50 chemist stores across districts of Punjab to provide cheaper medicines, from January. Oberoi, who runs Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, was in Tarn Taran to inaugurate a laboratory that charges only 10% of the rate that private labs charge. Oberoi added that in view of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh master, his trust had aimed to open 50 such labs and 45 were already operational.

