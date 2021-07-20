Charuni digs in his heels on Mission Punjab

A day before his weeklong suspension from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) ends, Haryana farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said his suspension did not cause any harm to him but even the members of the Morcha faced criticism from people for the decision.

He said his suspension will not change his stand that the SKM leaders should plan ‘Mission Punjab’ and actively participate in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

Charuni, who led a convoy of thousands of farmers from Yamunanagar to Singhu border, was given a rousing welcome by farmers at Karnal and Panipat.

“During this period of suspension, I continue working to strengthen the ongoing agitation. Today I’m leading a convoy of farmers to Delhi border as my support to the agitation will continue,” he added.

“Joining politics is not my ultimate target. I want to continue my fight for farmers so that they can live a respectful life,” he added.

“I have already requested the SKM to consider extending my suspension as I will not take back my suggestion. It’s been six months and no one is listening to us,” he said.

The leader added that he aspires to change the “bad politics of working for the corporate, and that requires noble citizens to come forward”.

Charuni said a convoy of farmers from every district of Haryana and Punjab is reaching the protest sites near Delhi borders every fortnight to show the strength of the agitation.