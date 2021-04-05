Home / Cities / Others / Charuni threatens BJP-JJP leaders against coming out in public
others

Charuni threatens BJP-JJP leaders against coming out in public

Charuni also condemned the lathi-charge on protesting farmers at Rohtak on Saturday and slammed superintendent of police Rahul Sharma.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 01:55 AM IST
BKU Haryana president Gurnam Singh Chaduni addressing a press conference at Makdoli toll plaza on Rohtak-Panipat highway on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni)’s state chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday threatened the leaders of ruling combine in Haryana against venturing out in public until they can fulfil the farmers’ demands.

Speaking at a panchayat at Makrauli Kalan toll plaza, Charuni said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party leaders are holding public programmes with an aim to confront and defame farmers. If their leaders continue to come out, we will take a strong decision against them during the Samyukta Kisan morcha on April 6.”

Charuni also condemned the lathi-charge on protesting farmers at Rohtak on Saturday and slammed superintendent of police Rahul Sharma.

“Police thrashed our farmers, including some elderly people. Now, the SP is denying the use of batons on our people. Police should investigate who had pelted stones on farmers and injured them,” he added.

To protest Saturday’s lathicharge, farmers blocked roads in most parts of the state till 3pm. Commuters were left hassled even as police struggled to provide them alternate routes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers block Hisar-Chandigarh national highway to protest Rohtak lathicharge

Opposition leaders instigating farmers: Khattar

Illegal groundwater extraction: HSPCB recommends 4.13 cr penalty for Panipat sugar mill

Patkar slams Modi govt over agri laws
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP