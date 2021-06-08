Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chatra: CRPF jawan shoots colleague dead before killing self

A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan on Tuesday shot dead one of his colleagues before shooting himself to death by his own weapon, police said
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:06 PM IST
A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan on Tuesday shot dead one of his colleagues before shooting himself to death by his own weapon, police said. The incident took place at a Covid-19 isolation centre at ITI college campus in Chatra district.

Some family dispute was the reason behind the incident, Chatra superintendent of police (SP) Rishav Kumar Jha said. The deceased CRPF jawan was identified as Kaalu Ram Gurjar from Rajasthan, while his victim colleague was identified as Ravindra Ram hailing from Haryana.

According to the police, Gurjar shot dead Ram when the latter was trying to pacify the agitated jawan. “In a fit of rage, Gurjar opened fire, killing his colleague. He then shot himself dead. Both died on the spot,” the SP said.

The duo was deployed with CRPF-190 battalion for security of isolated Covid-19 patients at the centre.

