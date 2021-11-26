Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chaudhary’s hand-in-glove remark baseless, says ex-CM Amarinder
others

Chaudhary’s hand-in-glove remark baseless, says ex-CM Amarinder

Ex-CM Amarinder also said Chaudhary, as Punjab affairs in-charge of Congress, was settling down in the state, which was never the case when he was the chief minister
Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has accused Chaudhary of attending cabinet meetings; Capt added that he had even passed a law in Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the now repealed farm laws. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary over his baseless accusations against the former being “hand-in-glove” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when he was the chief minister.

Capt Amarinder said that although he owed no explanation to an “out-of-job legislator” who has been sacked as a minister in Rajasthan, but he still wanted to set the record straight. “Had I had any understanding with the Prime Minister or the BJP when I was the chief minister, I would not have supported the farmers’ agitation and demanded repealing of the agriculture laws and passed a law in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha against these,” he said.

Amarinder claimed it was for the first time that a party in-charge had made the state his permanent abode. “I have worked with 14 party in-charges like Pranab Mukherjee, Mohsina Kidwai, Janardhan Dwivedi to name a few, and they would rarely interfere, leave aside visiting or settling down in Punjab,” he recalled.

RELATED STORIES

He added that a party in-charge was not supposed to settle down in the state that he has been assigned to, but facilitate interaction and feedback to the high command. “Harish Chaudhary is enjoying chief ministerial power and privileges in Punjab, turning chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi into a rubber stamp by dictating terms to him,” he claimed. The former CM accused Chaudhary of even attending cabinet and other meetings of officers, which was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP