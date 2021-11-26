Chaudhary’s hand-in-glove remark baseless, says ex-CM Amarinder

Chandigarh Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary over his baseless accusations against the former being “hand-in-glove” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when he was the chief minister.

Capt Amarinder said that although he owed no explanation to an “out-of-job legislator” who has been sacked as a minister in Rajasthan, but he still wanted to set the record straight. “Had I had any understanding with the Prime Minister or the BJP when I was the chief minister, I would not have supported the farmers’ agitation and demanded repealing of the agriculture laws and passed a law in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha against these,” he said.

Amarinder claimed it was for the first time that a party in-charge had made the state his permanent abode. “I have worked with 14 party in-charges like Pranab Mukherjee, Mohsina Kidwai, Janardhan Dwivedi to name a few, and they would rarely interfere, leave aside visiting or settling down in Punjab,” he recalled.

He added that a party in-charge was not supposed to settle down in the state that he has been assigned to, but facilitate interaction and feedback to the high command. “Harish Chaudhary is enjoying chief ministerial power and privileges in Punjab, turning chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi into a rubber stamp by dictating terms to him,” he claimed. The former CM accused Chaudhary of even attending cabinet and other meetings of officers, which was “illegal and unconstitutional”.