Chautala inaugurates flyover on Gurugrgam-Faridabad road, says will boost connectivity

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated a four-lane flyover on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Bandhwari village
By HT Correspondent, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated a four-lane flyover on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road near Bandhwari village.

He said it will be the fastest route between Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Jewar airport coming up in Uttar Pradesh.

“Both Faridabad and Gurugram are the main business and industrial centres of Haryana and, therefore, road connectivity between these two cities should certainly be better and this flyover will help (in that front by) ensuring smooth traffic,” he said.

The flyover is 514 metres long, 21 metres wide and was built in 21 months at a cost of about 11.5 crore.

Interacting with the media after the inauguration, Chautala said the Public Works Department had been given two years to complete the project..

Officials said that flyover will make the main crossing between Faridabad and Gurugram stop-free. Apart from this intersection, there are two other intersections on Gurugram-Faridabad highway, which will be revamped after holding talks with the national highway authority of India, said the deputy CM.

Chautala also assured the residents of Bandhwari village that if they were willing to provide land then the state government would make efforts to develop international level sports facilities in the area. He also announced a grant of 21 lakh from his personal fund for the beautification of the historic chaupal of the village.

Referring to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, he asked people to wear masks whenever they ventured outside, maintain six feet distance and regularly sanitize their hands.

