Chautala’s release will strengthen farm stir: Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday said the release of his father and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala from Delhi’s Tihar jail will strengthen the farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws.

After addressing party workers’ for the first time since the Delhi government gave six months remission to OP Chautala, Abhay said his father is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“Once he is discharged from the hospital, he will go to Tikri and Singhu border to boost the morale of farmers fighting against Centre’s farm laws. The government has adopted many methods to defame the protesters but it failed to do so. Our party has always raised its voice for farmers and labourers and Chautala sahab’s release will give new momentum to the agitation,” he added.

Reacting over Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in Punjab, the ex-Ellenabad MLA alleged that BSP supremo Mayawati is dual faced and is working as per BJP’s directions.

“I have good relations with Sukhbir Singh Badal and whenever he meets me, I will ask him to be wary of Mayawati. She had forged an alliance with our party ahead of the 2019 parliamentary polls but had snapped all ties when the elections were round the corner. She can give a jolt to SAD as well before the assembly polls in Punjab which are due next year,” he added.

Chautala said he is hoping for NCP leader Sarad Pawar to form a third front to fight against the BJP and Congress at the national level.

While interacting with party workers in Jhajjar, Abhay said, “Time has come for Bhupinder Singh Hooda to go behind the bars for his involvement in many corruption activities during his tenure as the Haryana CM.”

“Hooda had been taking digs at me by asking us to look for a competent lawyer to ensure the release of my father. If Hooda goes to jail, I will provide him a long list of advocates,” he added.

Slamming his estranged nephews Dushyant and Digvijay, Abhay said the two has no concern for their grandfather OP Chautala and both did not even visit him in the hospital after he met with an accident.