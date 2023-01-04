Cheating case registered against well-known fashion designer

Mumbai: A case of cheating has been registered against well-known fashion designer Reshma Gangji and her friend Kabir Singh Bhumiya following a complaint by her business partner Nishant Mahimtura.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Gamdevi police, Reshma convinced Mahimtura to give her cheques amounting to ₹2.80 crore on the pretext that she will settle his dispute with a relative over the inheritance of a flat. However, she allegedly deposited the cheques in her own bank account.

Mahimtura is the chairman of Libas Designs Pvt Ltd, Reshma is the managing director, her husband Riyaz is a fashion designer and the executive director of the firm. Libas — a fashion brand made popular by Riyaz — has a large store at Peddar Road.

According to the FIR, Mahimtura is involved in a legal tussle with his sister and aunt Rekha Vipin Kakkar over the ownership of a flat, that belonged to his other aunt Labubhen Soneji, who died in 2005. The issue is pending in the Bombay High Court.

According to the FIR, Reshma told Mahimtura that she had spoken to Kakkar and that she is trying to solve the matter. Reshma then took three cheques from Mahimtura valuing ₹2.80 crore in September saying that she needed to pay Kakkar to settle the issue. She, however, deposited the cheques in her own bank account.

When Mahimtura contacted Reshma, she told him that her friend Bhumiya, a resident of Chandigarh, was going to help her in the settlement of the case and that they will have to pay him as well for the same.

A police officer said, “Mahimtura learnt that Reshma had deposited the cheques in her bank account and purchased shares of their own company.”

Mahimtura told the police that neither Reshma nor Bhumiya answered his calls. He did not inform Riyaz about the issue, as he had complete confidence in Reshma. However, when he learnt that she had left her home and her mobile phone as well, he lodged a complaint, said a police officer.

The police have registered the case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Reshma and her friend Kabir Singh.

Riyaz said, “I know my wife for the last 27-years and believe she cannot do anything wrong. She has been misguided by Kabir Singh and things will soon become clear.”