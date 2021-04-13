Check Covid spread via better mgmt: Guv, CM ask urban local bodies reps

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon the representatives of urban local bodies to check the surge of the Covid cases by ensuring better management and health facilities to people.

In a virtual dialogue programme, the governor said the state government was working for the Covid management and control as per the Centre’s guidelines. The state government checked the spread of Covid and launched schemes for the welfare of migrants last year. Again, the state government was working to provide facilities to the Covid patients, she said.

The local bodies should implement the Covid protocol and create awareness among the masses. They should take assistance of the universities, colleges, accredited social health activist (ASHA), aganwadi workers and gram panchayat members in their fight against the pandemic, she added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityantah said, “It is a fight to save humanity. Everyone should ensure active role and effective contribution in the fight against pandemic. Along with protecting themselves, the representatives of local bodies should take measures to protect common people from infection.

During the Chaitra Navratri and Ramzan festivities, the local bodies should check gathering of people and ensure implementation of the Covid guidelines, he added. Yogi also said the Covid surge had been witnessed in the urban areas and ward councillors/members, monitoring committees, civil defence personnel,

NCC and NSS volunteers will have to play an active role in setting up of containment zones.

The monitoring committees should be provided infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, sanitisers and gloves. “Mandatory arrangements have been made at bus, railway stations and airport for sanitisation, thermal screening of people and antigen tests,” he added.

Yogi appealed to local bodies chairpersons, members and people to assist the state government in checking the spread of the Covid. The people should be enlightened about the prevention measures and Covid protocol through public address system across the state, he said.

The CM collected feedback from the mayors of Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Saharanpur about the measures being taken to check the spread of Covid.

Talking to the chairman of Deoria municipal council and chairman of nagar panchayat Farah of Mathura district, he collected information about the measures being taken to provide health facilities to the patients and prevention measures.