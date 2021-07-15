Chennai and suburbs receive widespread rains

Chennai and its suburbs received widespread rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Tamil Daily Dina Thanthi. Rains lashed Nungambakkam, Egmore, Kodambakkam, Guindy, Porur, Vadapalani, Villivakkam, Koyambedu, Mylapore, and Adyar areas in the heart of the city. The suburbs like Avadi, Poonamallee, Red Hills, Chromepet, Tambaram, Guduvanchery, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanganallur, Vandalur, and Anakaputhur areas too received rains the entire night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast of more rain in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts in coming days.

The IMD has also stated that the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and union territory of Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive rains on Thursday.

The regional meteorological centre in Chennai has predicted light rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday. In a rough weather warning issued to fishermen earlier, the IMD asked them to keep away from Bay of Bengal. That warning has now been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the regional centre warned Tamil Nadu fishermen to avoid fishing in Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep seas since the weather conditions remain rough on the western coast. The wind speed is anticipated to exceed 50 kilometres per hour in these parts of the sea on Thursday and Friday, according to the regional centre.

The weather conditions in Chennai and Tamil Nadu turned salubrious after the southwest monsoon set in the Western Ghats in June. The state capital and districts bordering the Western Ghats have been receiving heavy to mild showers in July. Heavy rains coupled with winds damaged crops in southern and western districts last week.

