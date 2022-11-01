Chennai records 8 cm rainfall in 24 hours, highest for November 1 in 30 years

Chennai city on Tuesday reported the highest rainfall for November 1 in the past 30 years after the regional meteorological centre (RMC) recorded 8 cm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am today.

“Today, Chennai’s Nungambakkam station recorded 8 cm rainfall,” RMC head S Balachandar said. Previously, the city recorded 13 cm precipitation in 1990, and 11 cm in 1964 for the same day. “Chennai will receive rainfall the next two days and heavy rains in the next 24 hours.”

The north-east monsoon arrived on the coast on October 19 and covered Tamil Nadu on October 30. “We are currently seeing an active spell. There will be a lot of changes for the entire season. We have made a forecast for this month,” Balachandar added.

Earlier during a press conference, Balachandar said that the RMC has recorded 20 cm of rainfall since October 1. “The average during this time is 28 cm. So it’s a -29% (deficit) rainfall,” he told reporters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange’ alert for Tuesday, and according to their afternoon bulletin today, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. “In Chennai, heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas in the next 24 hours,” P Senthamarai Kannan, a scientist at the RMC said. And thereafter, moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours.

A low cyclonic circulation lies over northern Sri Lanka and a trough runs from this system to southeast Arabian sea, the IMD said. “Northeasterly winds continue to persist along and off North Tamil Nadu.”

