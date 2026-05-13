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Chhattisgarh: 1.01 cr cash, arms recovered in Narayanpur anti-Maoist operation

Security personnel additionally recovered 12-bore guns, country-made pistols, walkie-talkies, communication sets and materials suspected to be used for manufacturing IEDs

Published on: May 13, 2026 09:36 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Security forces recovered over 1.01 crore in cash along with a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives during a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

During the operation, forces recovered 1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles. (Representative file photo)

The joint operation was carried out by Narayanpur Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) in forest areas of Abujhmad.

During the operation, forces recovered 1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two .303 rifles and one .315 rifle. A large quantity of live ammunition, magazines, BGL shells, detonators, cordex wire, communication devices, batteries and electronic equipment was also seized.

Security personnel additionally recovered 12-bore guns, country-made pistols, walkie-talkies, communication sets and materials suspected to be used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Also Read: CRPF Special DG gives one-month ultimatum to ultras

Police said the recovery has dealt a severe blow to the logistical network, weapons supply chain and explosive manufacturing capability of Maoist cadres operating in the region.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: 1.01 cr cash, arms recovered in Narayanpur anti-Maoist operation
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: 1.01 cr cash, arms recovered in Narayanpur anti-Maoist operation
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