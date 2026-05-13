Chhattisgarh: 1.01 cr cash, arms recovered in Narayanpur anti-Maoist operation

Security forces recovered over ₹1.01 crore in cash along with a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives during a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

During the operation, forces recovered ₹ 1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles. (Representative file photo)

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The joint operation was carried out by Narayanpur Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF) in forest areas of Abujhmad.

During the operation, forces recovered ₹1,01,64,000 in cash along with weapons including three AK-47 rifles, three SLR rifles, two .303 rifles and one .315 rifle. A large quantity of live ammunition, magazines, BGL shells, detonators, cordex wire, communication devices, batteries and electronic equipment was also seized.

Security personnel additionally recovered 12-bore guns, country-made pistols, walkie-talkies, communication sets and materials suspected to be used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

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Police said the recovery has dealt a severe blow to the logistical network, weapons supply chain and explosive manufacturing capability of Maoist cadres operating in the region.

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{{^usCountry}} “The latest recovery is a major success for security forces and a strong indication that Maoist networks in the region are weakening. The cooperation of local villagers and our strengthened intelligence system played a crucial role in the operation. With this recovery, a total of 270 weapons have been seized in Narayanpur district during 2025-26, reflecting the growing trust, peace and development in the area,” said Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Robinson Guria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The latest recovery is a major success for security forces and a strong indication that Maoist networks in the region are weakening. The cooperation of local villagers and our strengthened intelligence system played a crucial role in the operation. With this recovery, a total of 270 weapons have been seized in Narayanpur district during 2025-26, reflecting the growing trust, peace and development in the area,” said Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Robinson Guria. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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