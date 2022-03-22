Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: 2 missing boys found dead in Baloda Bazar district
others

Chhattisgarh: 2 missing boys found dead in Baloda Bazar district

Police said that they are taking statements of the parents and family members of the victims and are expecting some lead in the case soon.
The victims, Shaurya Chelak (6) and Levendra Chelak (7) were neighbours and their parents lodged a missing complaint with Kashdol police station of Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district on Monday morning. (Representational Image)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:11 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Two boys, missing since Sunday, were found dead on Tuesday in a field outside Chakarbay village in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, police said.

Police said that the kids were bludgeoned to death by unknown persons and have started investigating the case.

On Tuesday, the locals spotted the bodies in a field outside the village and called the police. The bodies were sent for autopsy and the reports are awaited. Both the victims, Shaurya Chelak (6) and Levendra Chelak (7) were neighbours and their parents lodged a missing complaint on Monday morning with Kashdol police station of the district.

“Prima facie, it seems that they were murdered by some people because we have found injuries on their heads and other parts of the body. A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and investigation has started,” said Deepak Jha, superintendent of police (SP), Baloda Bazar.

The district police have also sought help from the forensic team of Raipur.

RELATED STORIES

“We pressed a dog squad into action at the murder spot and a forensic team has been called from Raipur. We are hoping that we will find something related to murder soon,” the SP said.

When asked about any lead in the murder of the kids, the SP said that police have no concrete lead in the case.

“We have started investigating the murder and to know the exact motive behind the murder we need more time. Police are taking statements of the parents and family members and we are expecting some lead in the case soon,” Jha added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP