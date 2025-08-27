Search
Chhattisgarh: 30 Maoists surrender in Bijapur; carried 81 lakh combined bounty

ByRitesh Mishra
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 07:05 pm IST

Since January this year, 307 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur, while 331 have been arrested and 132 killed in encounters

Raipur: Thirty Maoists carrying a combined bounty of 81 lakh, including a sub-division bureau in-charge and area committee members, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The surrendered cadres include Divisional Committee Member (DVCM)–ranked sub-division bureau in-charge Sonu Hemla alias Koroti, who laid down arms along with his wife.

Among others are members of Company Number 2, Area Committee Members (ACMs), platoon party members, area committee cadres, People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) fighters, Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) and Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdur Sangathan (DAKMS) workers, militia platoon members, and Jantana Sarkar functionaries. “Twenty of them carried rewards ranging from 50,000 to 8 lakh,” an officer said.

“The cadres cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology, frustration with internal disputes, and a desire to lead a safe family life as reasons for surrender. Development activities in interior villages, new security camps, and outreach under the government’s rehabilitation policy and Niyad Nellanar scheme also played a role,” the officer added.

Since January this year, 307 Maoists have surrendered in Bijapur, while 331 have been arrested and 132 killed in encounters. Since January 2024, the overall figures in the district stand at 496 surrenders, 834 arrests, and 190 deaths in encounters.

Each surrendered cadre was given a cheque of 50,000 as an incentive under the state government’s rehabilitation policy. They will be provided assistance for education, employment, and social reintegration.

Superintendent of police of Bijapur Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to other Maoists to follow suit and surrender.

“The government’s rehabilitation policy is attracting cadres. Families of surrendered Maoists also want them to live a normal life. I urge others to give up misleading ideologies and return to the mainstream,” the SP said.

