Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker

In a tragic development on India’s Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar’s Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.

The district collector and SP rushed to the village after the incident and instructions were given to provide immediate relief to the family members under relevant government schemes.

The area has been cut off from the road due to an overflowing rivulet, but a team of district administration somehow reached the spot, officials said, adding that the region has been witnessing incessant rains for the past two days.

Several districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Gariaband, Raipur, Durg and Dhamtari, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days as a result of a low-pressure area formed over northern Bay of Bengal, the state meteorological department said in a statement on Sunday.

