Chhattisgarh announces 6.19% hike in power tariff

Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CSERC) has announced an average hike in power tariff by 6.19% for all categories of consumers over the existing rate for the financial year 2021-22.

A press release issued by the CSERC , on Tuesday, stated that the new tariffs have been made effective from August 1.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the government over the decision and claimed that the government is putting extra burden on the people of the state.

“In the domestic consumer category, for the consumption slab below 100 units per month, constituting 64%of total consumers, the tariff has been increased from existing ₹3.40 to ₹3.60 per unit,” the release stated.

Besides, for consumption units of 101 to 200, the power tariff has been hiked from ₹3.60 to ₹3.80 per unit, it said.

Similarly, hikes have been made in other slabs of power consumption in domestic categories and other categories.

The commission has also increased the load limit for single phase connections from 3 kilowatts to 5 kilowatts. The fixed charge, which was earlier levied on consumption, will now be charged on the basis of contacted load and telescopic basis, the release said.

In order to incentivise an environmentally friendly transport system, tariffs for electric vehicle charging units will continue to remain ₹5 per unit as earlier, it said.

To expand telecommunication connectivity in naxal-affected areas, 50% rebate on power surcharge on mobile towers to be installed after April 1, 2019 in those areas, will be continued, it said.

The discount in power surcharge to medical establishments in tribal and rural areas has been increased from 5% to 7%.

Reacting to the price hike, leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, said “The state government has been betraying the people of the state. When the state is suffering from Covid, this increase will be devastating for the people. The state government should immediately take back their decision.”