Chhattisgarh assembly elections: Counting of votes to begin at 8am on Sunday

The counting of votes of the just-concluded Chhattisgarh assembly elections will commence at 8am on Sunday to decide the fate of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17 for 90 assembly constituencies spread across 33 districts.

The strong room, safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, will be opened at 7 am in the presence of officials and representatives of the candidates, Chhattisgarh state election commissioner Reena Babasaheb Kangale on Saturday told media persons on Saturday.

The state has an electorate of 1,63,14,479 voters, comprising 81,42,624 men, 81,72,171 women, and 684 individuals from the transgender communit.

In the first phase, which covered Maoist-infested areas, the voter turnout stood at 78% while the second phase, encompassing 70 seats in central plains and northern Chhattisgarh, saw a turnout of 68.15%.

“We are winning more than 75 seats this time. People of Chhattisgarh have trust in the Congress government and we will fulfill every hope of the people ,” said RP Singh, Congress spokesperson.

“We are forming the government. The people of Chhattisgarh will throw away the Congress government after five years of pain,” said Ajay Chandrakar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson.

The exit polls for the Chhattisgarh elections had predicted intriguing results.

Three agencies foresaw a closely contested battle, with the Congress holding a slim advantage. India Today-Axis My India predicted 40-50 seats for the Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP. C-voter also predicted a narrow lead for the Congress with 41-53 seats ahead of the BJP’s 36-48 seats.

In contrast, News 24-Today’s Chanakya anticipated a more decisive outcome, forecasting Congress to secure 57 seats, comfortably ahead of the BJP’s 33 seats.

Harsh Dubey, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh said, “It’s an important day for both parties. The BJP is trying to come back after the gap of five years and the Congress is trying to retain the state. Both the BJP and the Congress have relied on freebies for the voters and especially tried to woo the farmers, women and youngsters. Both are suffering from internal party conflicts.”

