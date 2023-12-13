Chhattisgarh: CAF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists, say police

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast allegedly triggered by the Maoists in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 11.15am near Amdai mine under Chhotedongar police station in Narayanpur district when security personnel and police were patrolling the area.

A senior police officer said that the Maoists triggered the IED blast and opened fire at the patrolling team, following which the two sides engaged in a gunfight.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that CAF constable Kamlesh Kumar was killed in the IED blast while another constable, Vinay Kumar, suffered minor injuries and was given first aid.

“We have launched a search operation as Maoists escaped into the jungles,” said the IG.