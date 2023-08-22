Chhattsigarh CM Baghel announces scheme to promote traditional wrestling centres

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced to launch ‘Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna’ to promote traditional wrestling centres in the state.

Baghel also said a state-level wrestling academy will be established to encourage the wrestling sport. (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A statement issued by Chhattisgarh government stated that Baghel stated that there has been a tradition of holding “Mallakhamb” and wrestling competitions during Nag Panchami in the state and such competitions encourage harmony.

‘Mallakhamba’ is a traditional sport, originating from the Indian subcontinent, in which a person performs aerial yoga or gymnastic postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane, or rope.

Also Read: Accused in cases of rape will be barred from govt jobs in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

“Recently I announced the opening of a wrestling academy in Kondagaon district of Bastar region, but now I announce that the government will set up a state- level wrestling academy in Raipur. Wrestling has a traditional importance in our culture and this should be encouraged,” Baghel said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said, “ …I now announce to roll out Bajrangbali Akhada Protsahan Yojna under which financial assistance will be given to these traditional wrestling centres.”

Welcoming the government’s move to promote traditional wrestling centres, Ashok Yadav, a wrestler and head of Danteshwari Vyayam Shala and Akhada said for the first time the state government has announced such a scheme which will be helpful in the operation of akhadas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON