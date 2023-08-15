Accused in cases of rape will be barred from govt jobs in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be debarred from government jobs in the state. CM Baghel also announced to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojana’. (Bhupesh Baghel | Facebook)

This development comes a week after a similar announcement was made by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot had directed the state police to take strict action against those involved in sexual assault and said that habitual offenders of such crimes should be disqualified from government jobs.

Baghel in his address during an Independence Day function at the Police Parade ground in Raipur made several announcements ahead of the state assembly elections due this year-end.

“It is our top priority to ensure the safety of women, their respect and protect their dignity. We have decided that those accused of molesting girls and women, raping them and other (offences against women) will be banned from government jobs,” Baghel said.

Baghel further said that keeping in view the role of modern technology in building Nava (new) Chhattisgarh, the government will include information about state-of-the-art technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning in the school curriculum from the next academic session.

“We believe that by this inclusion the children can prepare themselves for future technology,” he said.

The CM also announced that the students of classes 11 and 12 in government schools located in remote areas of Chhattisgarh will be provided free online coaching from renowned institutes of the country for the preparation of medical and engineering competitive exams.

“...The students of government colleges will be provided free bus pick up and drop facilities between their homes and colleges,” he said.

CM Baghel also announced to launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojana’ to provide pension to construction workers.