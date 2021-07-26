Chhattisgarh Cong MLA alleges his convoy was ‘attacked’ at behest of minister

A ruling Congress legislator in Chhattisgarh alleged that his convoy was allegedly ‘attacked’ at the behest of state health minister TS Singh Deo in Surguja district.

Brihaspat Singh, the MLA from Ramanujganj seat, while talking to reporters on Sunday evening, alleged that his vehicle was attacked by three persons, one of them was a relative of minister Singhdeo.

“The reason behind the attack was that he had praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as I also said that Baghel will continue to be the CM of the state due to which Singh Deo had a grudge against me,” said Singh talking to reporters.

“... This is very unfortunate that family members of state’s health minister attacked my convoy. If I was in that car, I would have been attacked with guns,” he added.

Singh Deo, however, denied the allegations claiming that the people of the state know about him and he has nothing to say more about the allegations.

Briefing about the incident, a police official said, “On Saturday evening, the convoy of Singh was heading towards circuit house of Surguja and as soon as the convoy reached near Bangali Chowk, the three accused, who were in an SUV, started driving parallel to follow the vehicle in the convoy and allegedly abused its driver. The two sides entered in a verbal duel following which the accused damaged the windshield of the MLA’s follow vehicle”.

Later, based on the complaint of the driver of the vehicle Sudarshan Singh, the accused, identified as Sachin Singh Deo, Dhanno Urao and Sandeep Rajak, were booked and arrested.

“The exact cause of the incident was not immediately known, and further probe is underway,” the police officer said.

Reacting to the allegations, Singh Deo said sometimes people speak out in emotions and things can be settled after sitting together.

The minister was speaking to reporters after attending the party’s legislature meet ahead of the monsoon session,

“Things become clear when they are discussed. We will sit together. People of the state know about me and I have nothing more to say on the issue,” he said.