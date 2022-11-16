Chhattisgarh: Congress announces candidate for Bhanupratappur bye-election

A day after the Bhartiya Janata Party announced former MLA Brahmanand Netam as the candidate for the Bhanupratappur bypoll in Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress party on Wednesday declared Savitri Mandavi as its candidate.

Savitri Mandavi is the wife of sitting MLA and deputy speaker Manoj Mandavi whose sudden death necessitated the byelection.

Bhanupratappur is a Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat in Kanker district of Maoist-hit Bastar division. Manoj Mandavi, a prominent tribal face of the ruling party in the region, died after a heart attack on October 16 this year.

His 56-year-old wife recently quit her job as a government school teacher to contest the bypoll.

The last day to file the nominations is November 17. The polling will be held on December 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.

Manoj Mandavi, who represented the assembly segment thrice, was first elected as a legislator in 1998 in undivided Madhya Pradesh. He had then served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

In the 2018 assembly poll, the Congress registered a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of the total 90, while the BJP won only 15.