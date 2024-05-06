Chhattisgarh: Four arrested for allegedly gang-raping 24-year-old woman

The Chhattisgarh police arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a 24-year-old woman of Surguja district on Sunday, three months after the incident, officials said. Police said they have also seized the car that the accused had used for the crime. (Representative Image)

The incident happened on January 15, but the woman lodged a complaint with the police only on May 4 because of fear as the accused had threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about it, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Surguja, Vijay Agarwal said that the woman filed the complaint with Gandhi Nagar police station on Saturday and soon police launched a hunt for the accused, and arrested them on Sunday.

All the accused four were known to the woman and police have also seized their mobile phones and the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that they used for the crime.

“The woman alleged that on January 15, 2024, she was going from her hostel in Surguja to her sister’s house, when the accused Shubham and Anshu called her. When she sat in the car, she found that there were two other people – Pushpraj and Sanjay,” said the SP.

Agarwal further said that the accused, after taking the complainant in the car, beaten her up and threatened to kill her.

“They took the complainant to Ajirma in the outskirt of Ambikapur city and gang-raped her in the car. They threatened to kill the complainant and took her to Goa in the car and all the accused gang-raped her. Later, on January 22, they brought the complainant back and left her at her sister’s house. On the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station,” the SP said.

“We have arrested the accused who were identified as Shubham Ujeria, Anurag Ujeria, Sanjay Chaudhary and Pushpraj Lakda. The accused, on being interrogated about the incident, confessed to the crime. The accused were arrested and remanded after we found evidence against them and produced before court. Three mobile phones and the SUV used in the incident were recovered from the possession of the accused,” said the SP.