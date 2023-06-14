Heatwave: Chhattisgarh government extends summer vacation for schools till 26

In the view of scorching heatwaves, the Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday extended the summer vacation of schools till June 26.

In a statement released by the state government, the schools which were scheduled to be open from June 16 will now remain closed till June 26.

The release said that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials concerned to extend the summer holidays to ensure safety to children from heatwave.

Baghel also tweeted the announcement and said that school education department will issue a directive in this regard.

The meteorological department centre in Raipur on Tuesday predicted that heat wave is likely to occur at isolated pockets in central Chhattisgarh for next four days.

It had also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind with wind speed 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places over the state for next four days.

