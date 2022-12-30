Chhattisgarh govt decides to introduce old pension scheme

A month after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) rejected the demand of states to return funds deposited towards the National Pension System (NPS), the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has decided to introduce the old pension system (OPS) by giving options to its employees to choose between the two schemes.

The decision in this regard was taken on Friday during a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, said a public relations department official who did not want to be named.

A statement issued by the state government on Friday said the employees will be considered as the members of the Chhattisgarh General Provident Fund from April 1, 2022, and the employee contribution deposited in the NPS account from November 1, 2004 or after that to March 31, 2022, and the dividend earned thereon, will be payable to the government employee under the NPS rules.

“Employees will be eligible for the old pension scheme, only after depositing the contribution of the state government and the dividend earned thereon. For this, the government employees will have to select the option of either continuing under NPS or receiving the benefit of the old pension scheme in a notarized affidavit. This option will be final and irrevocable,” the statement said.

The share deposited by the government in the NPS account from November 1, 2004 to March 31, 2022 and the dividend received thereon will have to be deposited in the government’s account if the government employee opts for the old pension scheme, an official said adding that the state government servants appointed on and after April 1, 2022 will compulsorily be members of the old pension scheme.

The Cabinet has also decided to start a special scheme for the renovation of school buildings.

The draft of the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill-2022 was approved in the cabinet , the statement added.