Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Chhattisgarh govt hikes ex gratia for kin of martyred soldiers to 50 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 11:15 am IST

The ex-gratia for the wife or dependents of fallen soldiers has been enhanced from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the financial assistance given to families of soldiers from the state who lose their lives during war or military operations, raising the amount from 20 lakh to 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai. (X)
According to a government statement, the ex-gratia for the wife or dependents of fallen soldiers has been enhanced from 20 lakh to 50 lakh. The amount for gallantry award recipients has been doubled from 40 lakh to 1 crore, while the ‘Jangi Inaam’ motivational grant for parents of soldiers has been raised from 5,000 per year to 20,000 per year.

Financial assistance for soldiers disabled in war and military operations has been increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh. Additionally, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents will now be entitled to stamp duty exemption of up to 25 lakh on their first land or house purchase.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur on Monday. The meeting also reviewed welfare schemes for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.

“Our soldiers lay down their lives for the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families,” Sai said.

He added that the safety of 140 crore Indians rests in the hands of the nation’s soldiers, and it is the collective duty of all to ensure their welfare.

