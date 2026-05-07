...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chhattisgarh HC seeks chief secretary’s personal affidavit on enforcing plastic ban

Despite several notifications issued by the state govt since 2014 banning plastic carry bags and regulating non-biodegradable materials, prohibited plastic products continue to remain in circulation

Published on: May 07, 2026 02:02 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the state chief secretary to file a personal affidavit on the enforcement of plastic ban laws in the state, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale failure in implementation of regulations against single-use plastic and non-biodegradable materials.

The court directed the state counsel to immediately communicate the order to the Chief Secretary for compliance. (Image sourced from UN website)

A division bench comprising chief justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal passed the order on May 4 and fixed the next hearing for May 13.

The PIL was filed by Raipur-based environmental activist Nitin Singhvi, who sought effective implementation of the Chhattisgarh Plastic and Other Non-Biodegradable Material (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2020, the Plastic Waste Management Rules and provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The court directed the state counsel to immediately communicate the order to the Chief Secretary for compliance.

According to the petition, despite several notifications issued by the state government since 2014 banning plastic carry bags and regulating non-biodegradable materials, prohibited plastic products continue to remain in circulation across Chhattisgarh.

The petitioner alleged that authorities, including the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB), failed to enforce the ban effectively and largely focused on penalising small vendors instead of targeting illegal manufacturing and large-scale distribution networks.

The plea also cited Supreme Court observations in matters concerning plastic carry bags and single-use plastics, including a 2012 observation warning that unchecked plastic pollution could pose a threat more serious than an “atom bomb” for future generations.

The petitioner argued that repeated representations made to authorities, including the chief secretary and the Housing and Environment Department, failed to yield concrete action and were met with delays and bureaucratic inaction.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court directed the chief secretary to place the government’s response on record through a personal affidavit before the next hearing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

public interest litigation
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh HC seeks chief secretary’s personal affidavit on enforcing plastic ban
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh HC seeks chief secretary’s personal affidavit on enforcing plastic ban
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.