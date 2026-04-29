Delhi leaves over 200 tonnes of plastic waste unprocessed daily: Report

Delhi, one of India’s largest generators of plastic waste, produces around 1,155 tonnes of plastic waste every day but is only able to process about 81.3% of it, leaving a gap of roughly 18.7% – or 216.7 tonnes – unprocessed daily, according to a government report on the city’s waste generation. Delhi is currently biomining its three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The report, dated March 16, states that plastic waste generation in Delhi is around 1,155.7 tonnes per day, while processing capacity stands at 939 tonnes per day. The remaining waste either leaks into the environment or ends up at landfills.

Despite the ban on single-use plastic items invoked in 2022 and the plastic waste management by-laws issued in 2024, compliance in the national capital remains lukewarm, the report shows. Under the plastic waste management rules, producers, brand owners, and processors of plastic waste are mandatorily required to register with government agencies.

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Yet, as of March 2026, only 330 plastic waste producers, 20 brand owners, and 420 plastic waste processing units have registered with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), according to the report, a copy of which was seen by HT.

A senior municipal corporation official said incineration remains the primary method to process plastic waste, which has high calorific value. “We have four waste-to-energy plants with a capacity of 7,250 tonnes per day, which process mixed waste and refuse-derived fuel. We are also exploring alternative technologies like torrefaction for plastic waste,” the official added.

Delhi is currently biomining its three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa. This process involves excavating, treating, and separating legacy waste into usable materials such as compost and fuel. “Around 5 to 10% of the fraction from landfills is coming out as combustibles. We are sending it to cement factories and paper mills to be used as fuel,” the official said.