Chhattisgarh police books journalist for circulating rumour, possession of drugs

Chhattisgarh police have booked a journalist in two separate cases, one for allegedly circulating rumour and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and another under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), officials said on Thursday.

(Representative Photo)

A note issued by Raipur police stated, the accused Sunil Namdeo, was booked by Bilaspur police under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) 505(1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm in the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was later booked by Raipur police under NDPS Act.

Following his detention, police found drugs in his pocession and hence another case under NDPS Act was registered, said officials.

The statement further stated that Namedo, the operator of news portal NewsTodayCG.com, was booked on the complaint from one advocate in Bilaspur over a news article allegedly run by him on a judge.

Police said that a team of Bilaspur police reached Raipur and conducted a raid in the Mana area jointly with the city police and arrested Namdeo.

“The police also recovered the banned MDMA drug from the accused which has been seized and the case under the NDPS Act was lodged by the Raipur police,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Namedeo’s wife Manmeet Sohal said that his husband was framed by the police since he was writing constantly against the government.

“This is a conspiracy against my husband. He is completely innocent and doing his journalism. The police framed him under the NDPS act and sent him to jail,” said Sohal.

Raipur superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal refuted the claims, saying, “The allegations against the police are baseless. Police are following the due process of law.”

