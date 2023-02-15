Chhattisgarh likely to pay 2500 monthly unemployment allowance

The Chhattisgarh government is expected to pay ₹2,500 monthly unemployment allowance, four years after the Congress came to power in the state with this as one of its promises, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

On January 26, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the allowance will be paid from the next financial year (2023-24) without specifying the amount. Chhattisgarh is due to go to the polls this year.

Officials said the matter will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting on February 20. “A committee has decided ₹2,500 monthly allowance...which is to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting. The chief minister will take the final decision over the amount,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The official said the criteria to identify the beneficiaries is yet to be finalised and that the money to be given to each gram panchayat for organising tribal festivals in Bastar and Surguja divisions will also be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

In September, the Chhattisgarh government said the state has the lowest unemployment rate in the country due to its initiatives to balance the urban-rural economy and create jobs.

The government claimed the unemployment rate was 0.4% in August 2022 compared to 8.3% a year earlier.

Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator, called the unemployment allowance a political move ahead of the polls to woo younger people. “It would infuse crores into the economy. The government is providing bonuses to the farmers for their crops and other farm and animal husbandry-related activities. More money in hands of the people boosts the local economy.”

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Chandrakar referred to the government’s claims about the unemployment rate and called them totally misleading.

Congress leader RP Singh asked the BJP to stop misleading the people.

Rajasthan’s Congress government has decided to give ₹3000 unemployment allowance to men and ₹3500 to women.

